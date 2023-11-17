Missing 75-year-old hunter located safe: N.S. RCMP

The 75-year-old hunter who was reported missing from outside Truro, N.S., has been safely located.

RCMP say the man was located Friday afternoon walking along Truro Road in McCallum Settlement by a driver.

The hunter was taken to hospital by EHS as a precaution.

Police said the man left his home on Thursday to go hunting in a wooded area off Truro Road and hadn’t returned as expected. His ATV was found later that afternoon.

RCMP say Ground Search and Rescue volunteers from more than a dozen communities assisted in the search, as did RCMP police dog services and air services.