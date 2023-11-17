ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Missing 75-year-old hunter located safe: N.S. RCMP

    The Nova Scotia RCMP says Fred Bishop Coldwell, 75, went missing on Nov. 16, 2023. (RCMP) The Nova Scotia RCMP says Fred Bishop Coldwell, 75, went missing on Nov. 16, 2023. (RCMP)

    The 75-year-old hunter who was reported missing from outside Truro, N.S., has been safely located.

    RCMP say the man was located Friday afternoon walking along Truro Road in McCallum Settlement by a driver.

    The hunter was taken to hospital by EHS as a precaution.

    Police said the man left his home on Thursday to go hunting in a wooded area off Truro Road and hadn’t returned as expected. His ATV was found later that afternoon.

    RCMP say Ground Search and Rescue volunteers from more than a dozen communities assisted in the search, as did RCMP police dog services and air services. 

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal

    Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday near Montreal, multiple sources confirmed to CTV News. Woolley — who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs — was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News