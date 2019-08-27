

CTV Atlantic





After a two-day search, family members of Hazel Clark say the 87-year-old has been found alive.

They say an ambulance just went down Springhill Road in Havelock, N.B.

Earlier Tuesday, the daughters of a missing New Brunswick woman say they were growing increasingly worried about their mother, who they fear may have wandered off into the woods.

Hazel Clark, 87, had last been seen at her home on Springhill Road in Havelock, N.B., around 10 a.m. Sunday. She was reported missing to police that evening.

Police did receive information that Clark had been spotted on Route 880, early Sunday evening, but investigators have determined that it wasn’t Clark, but another individual.

Mary Black says her mother has been exhibiting dementia-like symptoms for a few years, and they’re worried she may have gone for a walk and lost her way.

Minnie Estabrooks says her mother rarely strays too far from home and she left her purse behind.

“Go around and check on the raspberry bushes, which is just around the corner, or take some garbage out. It just, it’s inexplicable,” says Estabrooks.

RCMP officers, police dog services, and members of the Tri-County, Greater Fundy, York-Sunbury, and Miramichi Ground Search and Rescue teams, have been searching the Havelock area. A drone from the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization is also being used in the search.