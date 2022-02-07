Advertisement
Missing Annapolis Valley man found dead: N.S. RCMP
Published Monday, February 7, 2022 11:34AM AST
Mark Sherman, who was reported missing in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley, is shown in this photo from the Nova Scotia RCMP.

A man reported missing in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley last week has been found dead.
Police said Friday that they were looking for 61-year-old Mark Sherman, who had last spoken with his family in Middleton, N.S., on Feb. 1.
Police said Monday that the missing man has been found dead. They don’t believe his death is suspicious, but say the investigation is ongoing.
No other details have been released.