

CTV Atlantic





It was a day of rescues at New Brunswick’s Fundy National Park, where not one, but two people had to be rescued.

The RCMP received reports around 1:30 a.m. Friday that a female camper had gone missing in the park.

Members of the Alma Volunteer Fire Department and park staff located the woman around 4 a.m. She wasn’t injured.

A second person had to be rescued after their ATV flipped over in the park Friday morning.

A spokesperson from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre confirms the organization received a call from Parks Canada, asking for assistance in rescuing the injured ATV driver.

A military helicopter from Canadian Forces Base Greenwood in Nova Scotia arrived at the park around 11:30 a.m.

The helicopter located and rescued the individual, who was then airlifted to the airport in Moncton. They were then transported to hospital by ambulance.

There is no word on the person’s condition at this time.

Officials would not confirm reports that suggested the two incidents were connected.