HALIFAX -- An emergency alert has been issued for a missing Cape Breton teen nearly a week after she was last seen in Eskasoni, N.S.

The RCMP say they received information Wednesday evening that 14-year-old Mary “Molly” Martin and 47-year-old Darcy Doyle had been in the area of Canoe Lake in southeast Cape Breton around 7 p.m.

The new information prompted police to request an emergency alert, which was issued overnight to residents in communities east of Cape Breton’s Mira River, asking them to be on the lookout for the teen.

Emergency Alert issued as the search for missing Waycobah teen, Molly Martin continues. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/Kw9Wm38Ky0 — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) August 20, 2020

Police say Martin, who is from Waycobah, N.S., was last spotted in Eskaskoni around 4 p.m. on Aug. 13. She is believed to be with Doyle, of Mira Gut, N.S.

The pair was also identified on video surveillance at a gas station in Catalone, N.S., last week.

Police say they may be using a green ATV.

An active search for the missing teen has been underway in Cape Breton. The Nova Scotia Department of Lands and Forestry has been assisting the RCMP with aerial searches by helicopter. Police say aerial searches were conducted Wednesday evening and will continue Thursday.

The Cape Breton Regional Police Dog Service is also involved in the search.

Several RCMP detachments and Cape Breton Regional Police are collaborating on the investigation and following up on tips.

Police say the families of Martin and Doyle are also engaged in the investigation.

Police are also urging Martin to reach out to them or to her family.

Meanwhile, in Martin’s home community of Waycobah, the chief and council are offering a $5,000 award for the teen’s safe return.

Martin is described as Indigenous with brown hair and brown eyes. She is five-foot-one inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has a rose tattoo on her left forearm and may be wearing eyeglasses.

Doyle is six-feet-tall and 190 pounds. He has long, black hair, a full beard and moustache, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Martin and Doyle is asked to reach out to the Eskasoni RCMP at 902-379-2822 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Why wasn’t an Amber Alert issued?

Some people in the community have questioned why an Amber Alert hasn’t been issued, but the Nova Scotia RCMP say the criteria for an Amber Alert isn’t met in this case.

Police say an Amber Alert is issued when they believe a person under the age of 18, or someone with a mental disability, has been abducted and is at serious risk of being harmed or is dead.

In this case, police say they believe Martin went willingly, and was not abducted.