Missing Dartmouth patient found safe: N.S. health authority
The Nova Scotia Health Authority says 35-year-old Ali Ahmed Ahmed failed to return to a Dartmouth hospital Monday. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, March 12, 2018 4:39PM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 13, 2018 5:15PM ADT
The Nova Scotia Health Authority says a patient who went missing from a Dartmouth hospital has been found and is safe.
The health authority says 35-year-old Ali Ahmed Ahmed was reported missing on Monday.
In a news release Tuesday, NSHA said he was located safe and sound and returned to the hospital in the afternoon.
The health authority is thanking the public for their assistance in locating Ali Ahmed Ahmed.