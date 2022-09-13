Missing elderly man found dead: N.B. RCMP

An elderly man reported missing from Kedgwick, N.B., has been found dead.

Police said Monday that they were looking for 91-year-old Normand Mallais, who was last seen leaving a business on Notre Dame Street in Kedgwick on Saturday afternoon.

Police said Tuesday that the missing man was found dead off a walking trail near Saint-Camille Street, in Kedgwick.

Police do not believe criminality to be a factor in his death.

An autopsy will be scheduled to help determine the cause of death.