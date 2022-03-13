Missing fisher found after mishap in rescue effort off N.S.; condition not disclosed
A missing fisher has been picked up off the Nova Scotia coast following a mishap during a rescue mission on Sunday morning where the person fell in the ocean during a transfer to a coast guard vessel.
However, as of 5 p.m. local time, the search and rescue service and the Canadian Coast Guard hadn't provided an update on the condition of the person, other than to indicate the fisher was transported to hospital in Sydney.
The Halifax joint rescue co-ordination centre said the incident began at about 5 a.m. Saturday morning, after the fishing vessel MuckTown Girl requested assistance due to engine problems when it was located 160 kilometres southeast of Canso, N.S.
It says in a tweet that an attempt by the coast guard vessel to tow the vessel to Mulgrave, N.S. failed on Saturday evening, and that by shortly after 6 a.m. on Sunday -- as the fishing boat took on water -- the crew abandoned the boat and boarded a life-raft.
The rescue co-ordination centre said in a tweet that four of the crew made the transfer from the life-raft to the coast guard vessel Jean Goodwill, but one fisher fell in the water, but didn't specify exactly when that happened.
It said in a tweet at about 2 p.m. that a Cormorant helicopter sent to look for the missing fisher had located the person and crew on board had transported the fisher to hospital.
The rescue co-ordination centre's tweets say all crew on the fishing vessel were wearing immersion suits.
The joint rescue co-ordination centre deferred questions to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, which did not respond to calls for comment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2022.
