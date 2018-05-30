Featured
Missing Grand Manan man found safe: RCMP
Police say Mervin Fudge has been found safe. (New Brunswick RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 5:35PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:12AM ADT
The RCMP say a missing Grand Manan, N.B., man has been found safe.
Mervin Fudge, 51, was reported missing to police around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Police and firefighters from Grand Manan, as well as members of the Charlotte County Ground Search and Rescue, launched a search in the area where Fudge was last seen.
A drone and RCMP police dog services were also used in the search.
Police say Fudge has since been located safe and sound.