The RCMP say a missing Grand Manan, N.B., man has been found safe.

Mervin Fudge, 51, was reported missing to police around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police and firefighters from Grand Manan, as well as members of the Charlotte County Ground Search and Rescue, launched a search in the area where Fudge was last seen.

A drone and RCMP police dog services were also used in the search.

Police say Fudge has since been located safe and sound.



