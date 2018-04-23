Featured
Missing Kentville teen found safe: RCMP
RCMP say Makaela Westhaver was last seen on Friday, April 20th in Kentville.
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 4:06PM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 25, 2018 11:46AM ADT
The Kings District RCMP say a missing 14-year-old girl has been found safe.
Police issued a release Monday, asking for the public’s help in locating Makaela Westhaver.
Police said Westhaver had last been seen Friday.
Police issued another release Wednesday, saying the teen had been found and is safe.