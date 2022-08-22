Missing man from Belleville, N.S., found safe: RCMP
The RCMP says a missing 80-year-old man from Belleville, N.S., has been found safe.
The man was reported missing Monday and was last seen walking east along Highway 103 from Yarmouth.
The RCMP said he’s known to hitchhike across the province and on to Ontario.
Police confirmed Tuesday that the man has been found and is safe.
Canada names new chief nursing officer, reinstating role to advise on health crisis
As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.
'Let's try something new': N.B. premier says Canada's health-care system needs to be reformed
Following a meeting about the country's dire health-care situation, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says the current public system is not working and things need to change for it to improve.
World's largest four-day work week trial nears its midpoint, here’s how it's going
As the world’s largest four-day work week experiment nears its halfway point, organizers behind it say there has been significant improvements to people’s wellbeing.
Canada to create team to counter Russian disinformation: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled plans to create a special team focused on countering Russian disinformation and propaganda on Tuesday, as Ukrainians prepared to mark the six-month anniversary of Moscow's invasion of their country.
Watch: 40-metre superyacht sinks off Italian coast
The moment a 40-metre superyacht sank off the coast of southern Italy was captured on video.
Ottawa signs EV deal with Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen
The federal government signed separate agreements with Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz Tuesday that will see the two German auto manufacturers secure access to Canadian raw materials for batteries in electric vehicles.
Tears of joy: Dogs cry when reunited with their owners, study finds
A new study has found dogs can tear up when reunited with their human owners.
OPINION | How do you know it's the right time to purchase real estate?
Many Canadians are questioning whether or not it's the right time to purchase real estate. Contributor Christopher Liew breaks down the factors to keep in mind if you plan on shopping for real estate in the near future.
'I was very uncomfortable': Muslim family told they couldn't swim at Manitoba waterpark due to burkini
A Winnipeg family is looking to raise awareness about burkinis after an incident at a Manitoba water park during which they were told they couldn't enter the pool because of what they were wearing.
Here’s how much the average tip is at an Ontario restaurant as 'tip-flation' soars
A new survey found Ontarians are tipping way more when they dine out than they did before the pandemic.
Toronto shuts down two CNE food vendors over 'health hazards'
A pair of food vendors at the Canadian National Exhibition have been forced to close up shop following failed health inspections.
Toronto woman gets eviction notice after landlord tries to raise rent $200 per month
A Toronto tenant fears her landlord is trying to evict her in order to hike the rental fee associated with the unit she lives in.
Police investigating shooting in Calgary's northeast
Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the northeast neighbourhood of Pineridge Monday evening.
Charges laid in Highway 1A crash that killed Fort Saskatchewan woman
The collision was between a motorcycle and SUV and happened on Highway 1A at around 7:35 p.m. on Aug. 19.
Missing Victoria man found dead near Kananaskis
Cochrane RCMP say the body of a B.C. man who went missing in Alberta last week has been located.
Man shot in Rockland Centre parking lot, Montreal police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man was shot in the Rockland Shopping Centre parking lot Tuesday afternoon.
Female exodus from Quebec's National Assembly: 22 elected women leave politics
Simple coincidence or sign of deep malaise? Numerous women have chosen to say good-bye to the Salon Bleu, and won't run in the upcoming provincial election.
Renowned architect Moshe Safdie gifts archive and Habitat 67 condo unit to McGill
Israeli-Canadian architect Moshe Safdie is donating his professional archive to McGill University, including his thesis that led to the Habitat 67 apartment complex in Montreal.
'Happy wife, happy life': Decade-old stereotype dispelled by U of A research
A study completed by a researcher at the University of Alberta has found the old saying 'happy wife, happy life' isn’t the key to a happy, healthy relationship.
B.C. man killed in northern Alberta crash
A 53-year-old man from B.C. was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northern Alberta on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Frantic search for stolen 3-week-old colt in northern Ontario
The owners of a northern Ontario farm are frantically searching for a three-week-old quarter horse colt that was stolen over the weekend saying it can't live much longer without its mother's milk.
Attempt to pet a dog sparks pepper spray attack, attempted murder charges in North Bay
A 40-year-old man has been charged by the North Bay Police Service with attempted murder and other charges following a wild scene Sunday afternoon.
Northern Ontario could lose one House of Commons seat
The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario is proposing changes to the current map based on the latest census results, including consolidating the current 10 northern ridings into nine.
One dead after plane crash near Stratford Airport
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in Perth County Tuesday morning.
Person pulled from Georgian Bay pronounced deceased
Grey Bruce OPP is investigating after a person was removed from the water in Georgian Bay on Aug. 14. OPP, fire and EMS all responded to a call just before 2 p.m. for a person who was “in distress in the water,” just off Grant Avenue in Meaford.
Goderich says goodbye to beloved mayor
Goderich will stand at attention in honour of John Grace on Tuedsay. The town’s mayor was killed in a boating accident in Northern Ontario, on Au. 9. His death shocked the town and has left the community broken-hearted.
Feud shaping up in RM of St. Andrews' race for mayor
A race for mayor is shaping up in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews between the incumbent who was stripped of some key duties by her own council, and one of the councillors who had voted to remove the duties from her.
Suspect stabs himself in the face during shoplifting arrest: police
The Brandon Police Service alleges that a suspect stabbed himself in the face when officers attempted to detain him over the weekend.
Manitoba family swaps grains for haskap berries after worst harvest in 50 years
A Manitoba farming family has swapped traditional prairie cereal grains for a cereal topping that’s gaining popularity in Canada.
Iconic Sir Winston Churchill photograph stolen from Chateau Laurier, replaced with copy
An iconic photograph of Sir Winston Churchill appears to have been stolen from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel and replaced with a copy. The photo of Churchill by Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh, taken in December 1941 on Parliament Hill, is among the most famous photos ever taken of the British prime minister.
Man treated for injuries following early morning assault in Ottawa
Ottawa police say officers responded to a call for two men fighting in the 300 block of Freedom Private, off of Smyth Road, at approximately 6:35 a.m.
Sask. projecting $1.04B surplus amid rising resource revenues
Saskatchewan is projecting a $1.04 billion surplus for 2022-23, with a large bump from non-renewable resource revenues projected.
‘Now we don’t have to worry about money’: Sask. resident wins nearly $1 million in VLT jackpot
Sandra Cameron won the money while playing at the River Inn in Nipawin, according to a WCLC media release.
Missing Sask. teen found safe
Kord Lagasse, the subject of a missing person's report over the weekend has been located safely.
West Vancouver mayor shares condolences after wedding 'tragically marred' by fatal crash
West Vancouver's mayor shared her condolences after a tragic crash at a wedding killed two and injured several more people over the weekend.
Mechanical issue on Sunshine Coast ferry leads to cancellations, lengthy sailing waits
Travellers going between West Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast Tuesday faced sailing cancellations and waits after a vessel had a mechanical issue.
Fatal stabbing in Mission not believed to be connected to gang conflict: homicide team
Homicide investigators were called to Mission Monday afternoon after a man died from stab wounds.
Province halting PST expansion on Sask. fitness, gym memberships
The Government of Saskatchewan is removing gym and fitness memberships from its planned expansion of the provincial sales tax.
Dog River rebuilt: Corner Gas LEGO set submitted for support
A LEGO creator is hopeful their brick version of the Corner Gas set can reach 10,000 votes and be considered for production.
Two youths arrested after 'coordinated' assault on BC Transit bus in Saanich
Police are looking for the public's assistance in identifying a group of boys who were involved in the assault of another youth on a bus in Saanich, B.C., last week. A group of seven youths was on board the bus when two members of the group walked towards the back of the bus and attacked another youth who was sitting there with some friends.
Saanich considers pop-up shops on Galloping Goose Trail
The District of Saanich is looking into adding pop-up shops and food vendors along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail and Lochside Trail. The idea for food vendors along the trails first surfaced in Saanich about seven years ago, but recent moves from the City of Victoria and the effects of the pandemic have district council considering the idea more seriously.
Oak Bay police investigate string of residential break-ins
Police in Oak Bay, B.C., are investigating a string of residential break-ins over the weekend. The first incident was reported around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2100-block of Granite Street. Investigators say a man entered a residence through an unlocked back door and stole approximately $8,000 worth of electronic equipment and silverware.