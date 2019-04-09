

The RCMP say a missing man who was involved in a collision in Pictou County has been found dead.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 104, near Marshy Hope, N.S., on Sunday.

Officers found a damaged Volkswagen Jetta in the ditch, but the driver was missing.

The driver has been identified as 38-year-old Christopher Salsman of Halifax.

Police searched the woods with the help of a service dog, but they were initially unable to locate Salsman.

Volunteers with local Ground Search and Rescue teams were called in to assist in the search.

Police say the body of the missing man was found in a brook around 6 p.m. Monday.

Police say the investigation into his death is ongoing, and they haven’t “made a determination about any criminality at this time.”