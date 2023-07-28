Missing man last seen tubing in Lunenburg County found dead
The body of a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen drifting down Gold River has been found, Lunenburg District RCMP say.
Police said Wednesday it was believed that the man, who was tubing near Beech Hill Road in Gold River with two others when their tubes capsized, had been swept out to sea.
Friday morning, at about 7:25 a.m., a resident saw a body floating in the water near where Gold River meets the ocean, police say.
RCMP and the Western Shore Fire Department retrieved the body from the water, and the remains have been tentatively identified as belonging to the 31-year-old man who went missing.
Investigators are working with the province’s medical examiner’s office to identify the remains.
“At this difficult time, our thoughts are with the man’s family, his loved ones, and the community,” RCMP public information officer Cpl. Chris Marshall said in a Friday statement.
Police had concluded their search for the missing man earlier this week based on the belief that he had been swept out to sea.
“While search efforts have been concluded based on the belief the man was swept out to sea, the file will remain open,” RCMP said Wednesday.
Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a missing swimmer who had been tubing near Beech Hill Road in Gold River.
Three men were on tubes that capsized. Two men made it to shore and the third was last seen drifting down the river, police said.
Police are urging caution around waterways due to high water levels through Nova Scotia from last weekend’s historic rainfall. The torrential rains and flash flooding resulted in three deaths, and one missing person in West Hants.
