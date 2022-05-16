Missing man, little boy found safe after search in Pictou County; emergency alert cancelled

A missing man and little boy have been found safe after a search in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County.

The RCMP says the 36-year-old man and three-year-old boy had last been seen at 11 a.m. Monday on Granton Abercrombie Road in Abercrombie, N.S.

Police found the SUV the man had been driving abandoned in the same area around 12:15 p.m.

The RCMP launched an air and ground search in the area, with assistance from ground search and rescue teams.

An emergency alert was issued in Pictou, Antigonish and Colchester counties around 4:45 p.m., advising residents that the man and boy were missing.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall told CTV News they had no information to suggest the boy had been abducted, and they didn’t suspect foul play, so it didn’t meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

Marshall would not confirm their relationship, but did say they know each other.

Police confirm the RCMP found the man and boy and both are safe, but they did not release any other details.

The emergency alert has been cancelled.