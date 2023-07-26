Missing man who was tubing in Lunenburg County believed to be swept out to sea: RCMP

The missing man who had been tubing on Gold River on Nova Scotia’s South Shore is believed to have been swept out to sea, Lunenburg District RCMP say.

Police said in a Wednesday statement that an exhaustive search was conducted and “all search areas have been thoroughly covered.”

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a missing swimmer who had been tubing near Beech Hill Road in Gold River.

Three men were on tubes that capsized. Two men made it to shore and the third was last seen drifting down the river, police say.

“While search efforts have been concluded based on the belief the man was swept out to sea, the file will remain open,” RCMP said, and new search activities will be considered if needed.

Police are urging caution around waterways due to high water levels through Nova Scotia from the weekend’s historic rainfall. The torrential rains and flash flooding resulted in three deaths, and one missing person in West Hants.

The search for the missing swimmer was conducted by Lunenburg District RCMP with air services, police dogs, the Joint-Rescue Coordinator Centre, Chester Volunteer Fire Department, the Western Shore Fire Department and ground search and rescue teams.

