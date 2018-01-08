

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Campbellton, N.B. man who has health issues.

Lawrence Caissie was last seen at the Campbellton Regional Hospital on Jan. 4. Police say the 59-year-old man left the facility without a coat. He was reported missing the next day.

Police say Caissie has health issues and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Police say they have been following up on leads, but they haven’t been able to locate Caissie. They believe he may be attempting to travel to Hamilton, Ont.

Caissie is described as five-foot-four inches tall and weighs roughly 160 pounds. He has mid-length dark brown hair, brown eyes, and a brown and grey beard and moustache.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.