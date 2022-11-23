Missing Moncton man found dead, man arrested in homicide investigation

A man reported missing in Moncton, N.B., last week has been found dead and another man has been arrested in connection with the case.

The RCMP says officers found human remains in a wooded area off Paris Street in the city on Tuesday.

The remains have been identified as those of the 24-year-old missing man.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the exact cause of death, but police are treating it as a homicide.

Later Tuesday, police arrested a 42-year-old Moncton man in connection with the investigation.

Police have not said what charges the man is facing, but he is due to appear in Moncton provincial court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police previously reported that Max Boudreau was last seen leaving a bar on Champlain Street in Dieppe, N.B., around 3 a.m. on Nov. 15.

Boudreau was reported missing on Nov. 17.

The New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit is now leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the New Brunswick RCMP at 1-888-506-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).