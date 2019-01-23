

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP have located the body of a 49-year-old man from Molega, Queens County who was reported missing on Monday evening.

Police say searchers located the man’s remains in Ponhook Lake at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday morning and his body was recovered earlier Wednesday.

“The investigation into the death is continuing and we have not made a determination about any criminality at this time,” Nova Scotia RCMP said in a news release. “The man left to go for an ATV ride on the evening of Jan. 21 and was last seen driving past an island on Ponhook Lake.”

RCMP Air Services and Underwater Recovery Team provided assistance to Queens District RCMP during the search, as did local volunteer firefighters.