Missing N.S. woman believed dead; man charged with first-degree murder

Police in Nova Scotia now believe a woman reported missing earlier this month is dead, and a man has been charged with murder in her disappearance.

However, the body of 55-year-old Esther Jones has yet to be found.

The RCMP provided an update on the case during a news conference in Dartmouth, N.S., Friday afternoon.

N.S. RCMP Insp. Murray Marcichiw said they acted on a tip and information from Jones’ family, which led them to conduct searches in Kingston, Greenwood and Annapolis County.

N.S. RCMP Insp. Murray Marcichiw speaks during a news conference on Sept. 13, 2024. (Stephanie Tsicos/CTV Atlantic)

Investigators eventually identified 54-year-old Dale Toole as the prime suspect in the case. He has been charged with first-degree murder in Jones’ death.

Marcichiw said the RCMP worked with authorities in the U.S. to track Toole’s movement. He was eventually detained in Texas and deported back to Canada.

Reported missing on Sept. 2

Jones was last seen alive on Aug. 31 in Kingston, N.S. She was reported missing to police on Sept. 2.

Police found the woman’s vehicle – a silver 2009 Volkswagen Passat – abandoned in Greenwood, N.S., on Sept. 4.

Investigators confirmed earlier this week that they were treating Jones’ disappearance as suspicious, with the Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit assuming lead of the investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.