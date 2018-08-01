

CTV Atlantic





A teen missing in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County for more than 24 hours has been found alive and well.

Searchers began looking for 16-year-old Quentin Rafuse in the Simms Settlement and Hubbards area on Tuesday.

The search involved a Department of Natural Resources helicopter, tracking dogs, and several ground search and rescue teams.

The RCMP say they found Rafuse after narrowing down their search area.