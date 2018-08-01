Featured
Missing Nova Scotia teen found safe after Lunenburg County search
Quentin Rafuse was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was reported missing at 2 p.m. and there is a search underway near Simms Settlement in Lunenburg County. (Nova Scotia RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 11:16PM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 1, 2018 11:20PM ADT
A teen missing in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County for more than 24 hours has been found alive and well.
Searchers began looking for 16-year-old Quentin Rafuse in the Simms Settlement and Hubbards area on Tuesday.
The search involved a Department of Natural Resources helicopter, tracking dogs, and several ground search and rescue teams.
The RCMP say they found Rafuse after narrowing down their search area.