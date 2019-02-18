

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say the body of a missing Pictou County, N.S., man has been found.

Wallace Harry MacLean was reported missing on Wednesday.

Last week, police said they believed the 78-year-old man had been seen leaving a home on Shore Road in Merigomish, N.S. on Feb. 7.

They said MacLean had been driving his light blue, 2009 Chevrolet Silverado truck, but they weren’t sure where he was headed.

Police say a volunteer firefighter who had been assisting in a search for the man found his truck near Mill Road in Upper Barney’s River around 4 p.m. Sunday.

The man’s body was found nearby.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they have not determined whether the man’s death is criminal in nature.

“I can’t really say whether foul play or anything like that is involved,” said RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke. “We haven’t really made a determination in that respect. However, the investigation is ongoing.”