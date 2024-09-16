ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Missing senior in Hacheyville found safe: N.B. RCMP

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    A senior reported missing in Hacheyville last week has been found safe, according to the New Brunswick RCMP.

    The 74-year-old man was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday near the 800 block of Route 135. He was reported missing the same day.

    Police were asking residents to check their properties for any signs of the missing man.

    In an update Saturday, police said the senior was found safe and thanked the public for their assistance.

