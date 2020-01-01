ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Police say a search for a missing snowmobiler ended in tragedy on Tuesday when the woman's body was found on sea ice near Hopedale, N.L.

The RCMP says the 39-year-old woman was reported missing to the local detachment at 10 a.m.

She had reportedly last been seen heading onto the sea ice near the Labrador town.

RCMP and a local ground search and rescue team responded and found woman's body at 1:30 p.m.

Police say her snowmobile was found partially submerged about 4.5 kilometres outside Hopedale.

An RCMP spokeswoman says the office of the province's chief medical examiner has been engaged.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2020.