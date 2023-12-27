Missing vulnerable adult in Saint John found: police

ATLANTIC
    Police in Saint John, N.B., say a missing vulnerable adult has been found.

    The Saint John Police Force said Wednesday morning the 29-year-old man was last seen around 5 p.m. on Boxing Day in the Maple Row area of West Saint John.

    Police and family were concerned for his safety, according to a news release.

    Police said Wednesday night the man had been found.

