RCMP confirm Myrna Burgess has been located.

Police say the 81-year-old was found in her van near Ship Harbour around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Details are few at this time, but police say Myrna was awake and alert.

An update will be provided once more details become available.

An extensive air and ground search for a missing 81-year-old woman was underway in Nova Scotia's Musquodoboit Valley.

Myrna Burgess visited Porters Lake Provincial Park with a family member on Monday. But police say they became stranded when they got a flat tire and ended up spending the night in their vehicle.

Police say her family member, an 83-year-old man, left on foot around noon Tuesday to get help, leaving Burgess in the vehicle. They say he walked for several hours before meeting some people who tried to help him find his way back to the vehicle.

However, police say they were unable to locate the vehicle, and they contacted the RCMP before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The man was checked at hospital and released.

Ground search and rescue crews are searching the area, along with an aircraft, in an effort to locate the vehicle and Burgess.

Police say the size of the search area is vast and remote, covering the area from Murchyville Road in the Musquodoboit Valley to Porters Lake Provincial Park in Porters Lake.

They also say the man had been walking for hours before he was found on Murchyville Road, so figuring out which roads to search has been a challenge.

Murchyville Road is a poorly-maintained gravel road and it’s believed the vehicle may be on a back road off the main road.

“This is a very, very large area and the unfortunate thing is the gentleman was picked up approximately 10 kilometres south of where we’re standing right now, so we are having to cover a very large area in hopes of seeing a glimmer of the vehicle with the sun bouncing off it with hopes of being able to identify her exact location,” says RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson.

Police say the man said he spoke to two men on bicycles while he was walking Tuesday. Police are asking those individuals to contact them as they may be able to assist in locating the vehicle.

Burgess is described as white, with short, white hair. She has mobility issues.

The vehicle is a grey, 2017 Dodge Caravan with Nova Scotia licence plate BZF 082.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Burgess or the vehicle is asked to contact the RCMP.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Sarah Ritchie