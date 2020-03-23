HALIFAX -- A developing nor'easter moving up just off the eastern seaboard of the United States will bring a mix of snow and rain to the Maritimes Tuesday.

The snow will develop west to east across the region through Tuesday morning. By the afternoon it will have turned to rain on the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia and eventually mixing with rain for the rest of that province. The remaining snow and rain will clear through Tuesday afternoon and evening, exiting Cape Breton last.

The heaviest snow looks like it will fall in northern and eastern areas of Nova Scotia, though with interior areas of the southwest also seeing significant accumulation. The snow will be wet and heavy for much of the Maritimes with above freezing temperatures by the end of the day leading to melt and compaction.

The strongest winds look to hold just offshore of Nova Scotia. That said, it will still be gusty on Tuesday. Expect easterly winds to turn north late in the day with widespread gusts of 30 to 50 km/h and 50 to 80 km/h on the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia.

Rainfall warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for parts of the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia. A snowfall warning has been issued for Sydney and Cape Breton County as well as Victoria County, Cape Breton.