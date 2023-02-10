Mix of snow, freezing rain closes schools across the Maritimes Friday

A Texas low brought a mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain to the Maritimes overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.

All schools are closed in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island due to weather and road conditions. All school boards in Nova Scotia are affected by closures, cancellations and busing changes, with the exception of schools in the Halifax area.

Snowfall, freezing rain and special weather statements remain in effect in New Brunswick. The snow will turn to light rain and freezing rain for all but northern areas of the province by near noon.

By Friday evening, most of the Maritimes will be down to either a chance of flurries or showers. CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says the exception will be in northern areas of New Brunswick, which will still see some accumulating snow, though it will be getting lighter.

A special weather statement is also in effect across P.E.I., where the snow is expected to change to ice pellets and freezing rain in the morning, then to rain in afternoon and back to flurries in the evening.

A Les Suêtes wind warning for Inverness County - Mabou and north is the only warning in effect in Nova Scotia. Southeast winds could gust to 110 km/h by noon Friday into the evening.

TRAVEL

Saint John Transit buses are running, although the bus service says to expect detours and delays due to road conditions.

Poor driving conditions were reported early Friday morning on Trans-Canada Highway Route 2 between Fredericton and Moncton.

Due to weather conditions. TRAVEL NOT RECOMMENDED by MRDC on the TCH (Trans-Canada Highway) Route 2 between KM 257 Fredericton and KM 452 Moncton. Driving conditions are extremely poor. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) February 10, 2023

Marine Atlantic has made changes to its Friday schedule due to the weather conditions. The North Sydney, N.S., to Port aux Basques, N.L., crossing at 11:45 a.m. is now scheduled to depart at 11:15 p.m. and the Port aux Basques to North Sydney 1145 p.m. crossing is now scheduled to depart at 11:30 p.m.

The Confederation Bridge’s website says wind conditions may result in bridge traffic restrictions between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.