Mix of spring snow, rain closes some Nova Scotia schools Friday

A mix of snow and rain that began Thursday morning and afternoon in the Maritimes has led to some messy road conditions in the region.

The messy mix caused several schools in eastern Nova Scotia to close or delay opening Friday morning.

CLOSURES

Schools are closed in Richmond County, Inverness County and Port Hawkesbury, N.S. Classes are also cancelled at East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy in Monastery, N.S.

All Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.

In New Brunswick, many school buses are delayed by an hour.

Friday is a professional development day for schools in Prince Edward Island’s Public Schools Branch. Parent-teacher interviews and PD day sessions are delayed until 9:30 a.m.

WEATHER WARNINGS

A few weather alerts remain in effect in Cape Breton Friday morning.

A Les Suêtes wind warning remains in Inverness County - Mabou and north, with easterly winds up to 130 km/h. The strong winds are expected to end before the afternoon.

Meanwhile, snowfall warnings are still in place in Sydney Metro and Cape Breton County and Victoria County, where 20 to 25 cm of snow accumulation is expected before tapering off in the afternoon.

GOVERNMENT DELAYS

Provincial government offices in Nova Scotia’s Inverness, Richmond and Victoria counties and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality will delay opening until noon.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality’s city hall is also closed Friday morning and re-evaluating at 11 a.m. for the afternoon.

TRAVEL

Transit Cape Breton services are not operating Friday morning.

CBRM services update:

7:00 am

Weather cancellations and delays pic.twitter.com/cEwQQdz55P — CBRM (@CBRMGov) March 24, 2023

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality says service will be re-evaluated at 10 a.m.