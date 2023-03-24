Mix of spring snow, rain closes some Nova Scotia schools Friday

Snowy conditions are seen along the waterfront in Sydney, N.S., on March 15, 2023. (Ryan MacDonald/CTV Atlantic) Snowy conditions are seen along the waterfront in Sydney, N.S., on March 15, 2023. (Ryan MacDonald/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island