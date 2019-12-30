A mix of snow, ice pellets, and rain will be arriving across the Maritimes on New Year's Eve.

Event-goers should plan accordingly and be aware that winter weather conditions will be present on some roadways in the region.

The inclement weather starts to arrive Tuesday morning as snow along the border of New Brunswick and Maine, with a mix of snow turning to rain for the southwestern corner of Nova Scotia. By mid-afternoon snow will have developed across New Brunswick with the mix of snow and rain across mainland Nova Scotia. By evening the snow will reach Prince Edward Island and Cape Breton, though both those locations will see a turn through ice pellets to rain during the night.

The system will clear Wednesday morning with rain ending in Cape Breton and snow ending in northern New Brunswick. Scattered flurries or showers may persist through Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

With the mix of precipitation, snowfall accumulation will be widely varied. The most can be expected along and north of a line from McAdam to Fredericton to Richibucto, N.B. There, amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres will be widespread. Southern areas of New Brunswick, P.E.I., and some northern and eastern areas of Nova Scotia can expect 5 to 10 cm before a turn to rain. The remainder of Nova Scotia will generally see less than 5 cm before a turn to rain.

Wind will increase through Tuesday morning hitting peak gusts between 50 and 80 km/h afternoon and evening. The wind will be from the northeast/east for New Brunswick and east/southeast for PEI and Nova Scotia. Due to the topography of the Highlands gusts may exceed 80 km/h for northern areas of Inverness County, Cape Breton on Tuesday afternoon and into the night.

Special weather statements have been issued by Environment Canada for all three Maritime provinces cautioning on impacts to travel on New Year's Eve. I'll have detailed breakdowns of the timing and impacts of this system on our CTV Atlantic news programs Monday evening and Tuesday.