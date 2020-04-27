MONCTON, N.B. -- As New Brunswick begins inching back to normalcy, a new concept is being introduced to lessen the physical distancing model.

Each household is now allowed to choose one other household to spend time with -- a concept being referred to as a "bubble."

While some are excited to bubble with family members again, others say it's too soon.

While the government is working to loosen restrictions on COVID-19, there's still much of an empty feeling on the streets of New Brunswick with businesses closed and public spaces off limits.

But a new rule put in place now allows households to pick one other household to spend time with -- to be part of each other's "bubble."

"I think it's great," said Hampton resident Corey MacDonald. "I think it's a good start. We've been socially isolating, I guess in my house for the past six weeks, so it is kinda nice to see family and get back together with them."

It's an idea being put to the test in New Zealand, both households must agree to the bubble and the selection is not interchangeable.

"I felt it was a bit soon," said Moncton resident Michel Levesque. "Because we were really strict, and all of a sudden we're going to being able to see, or I guess "bubble" with another family."

A few of the other lessened restrictions included opening parks and beaches, golf courses and driving ranges -- with all physical distancing rules still in place.

Some who have been living alone say the new "bubble" concept will ease the mental health struggles that have come with COVID-19.

"Being denied human contact was really, really hard," said Denise Gallant of Saint John."But, I understand the scientific approach and I understand the precautions. So I found that easing into it, like we are here, as opposed to other parts of the world, was good."

Some say there are grey areas when it comes to who you bubble with.

"It gets confusing when you've got a larger family," said Levesque. "Got a couple of kids, with a couple of boyfriends. Then what do you do? Who do you choose?"

Large gatherings such as festivals and concerts are still prohibited until next year, though, that will depend on how these tests play out.

While many New Brunswickers are relieved and happy that they can extend their social circle, at least a little bit, there is a sense of worry that if these rules are not followed properly, it could set us back.