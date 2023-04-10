Mobile home goes up in flames while being towed on Nova Scotia highway

A fire truck is seen at the Highfield Park fire station in Halifax, N.S., on Wednesday, March 25, 2009. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Dembeck) A fire truck is seen at the Highfield Park fire station in Halifax, N.S., on Wednesday, March 25, 2009. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Dembeck)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island