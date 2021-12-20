Modular housing units for homeless in Halifax Regional Municipality nearing completion

Newly constructed modular housing units near the Dartmouth waterfront that were constructed for those experiencing homelessness are almost ready for occupancy.

"There will be 26 people housed here," said Halifax Regional Municipality Executive Director of Corporate and Customer Service, John MacPherson, who added, barring winter weather or supply chain delays, the units should be ready post-Christmas. "That is planned for Jan. 7."

At a church in Spryfield, a community in Halifax, crisis shelters are now in place.

"There are two of them there and one of them has an occupant in it already," said John Stevens, from the Archdiocese of Yarmouth-Halifax. "This is a winter emergency program and our occupancy permits expire on May 31."

In addition to providing shelter, Stevens said the church will support the occupants in other aspects of life as well.

"We have a team of parishioner volunteers, who go every day and check with the occupants," said Stevens.

Out of the Cold – a community based shelter in Halifax –will assist and support people living at the Dartmouth site.

"Addiction support, assisting with permanent housing and employment opportunities," said MacPherson.

Jeff Karabanow from the Dalhousie University School of Social Work said those support services are crucial ingredients in this overall housing strategy.

"Whether it's social dynamics, psychological dynamics, physical or mental health dynamics," said Karabanow. "Those pieces have to be set up individually, case by case."

Karabanow said creating a safe environment for those facing housing insecurity, is a major step towards achieving more stability and housing security in the future.