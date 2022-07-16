Molly's Mission and Caleb's Courage: Cape Breton families bound by loss, giving back

Molly's Mission and Caleb's Courage: Cape Breton families bound by loss, giving back

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Wildfire rages in France; fire pilot killed in Portugal

Strong winds and hot, dry weather frustrated French firefighters' efforts Saturday to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region for a fifth straight day, one of several wildfires scorching Europe this week.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island