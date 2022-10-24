Molly’s Mustangs: Volleyball team pays tribute to late Cape Breton girl

In her 12 years of life, Molly Wadden was a girl of many talents – a musician, a young philanthropist, and a member of her middle school’s volleyball team.

This school year, however, Wadden’s teammates at Whitney Pier Memorial Middle School have had to play on without her.

Wadden passed away in July after a battle with Ewing Sarcoma – a form of bone cancer.

She spent her final months raising money for other children and their families dealing with serious illness through her namesake charity Molly's Mission.

Wadden told CTV Atlantic during one of her fundraisers in May, "they're changing people's lives for the better.”

Now, the Whitney Pier Memorial Mustangs have a new name -- and logo.

The Whitney Pier Memorial Mustangs have a new name and logo in memory of late teammate Molly Wadden. (Courtesy: Jeff Wadden)

"Yes, it's Molly's Mustangs,” said coach Joleen Kosolofski.

Molly's father said she played as much as she could last season, despite her diagnosis.

Molly's Mustangs have dedicated their latest season to her.

"I mean, how great is that? Molly would be so proud,” said Jeff Wadden. "(She had) absolutely the heart of a lion. She did everything fearlessly. She would want this team to play fearlessly, and leave nothing out on the court."

This past weekend, Molly's family had the chance to accept another honour at the Cape Breton Regional Chamber of Commerce Excellence in Business Awards where Molly’s Mission was named the winner of the inaugural Circle of Love Award.

"We believe her work goes beyond business excellence, and her legacy will live on,” said Chamber of Commerce executive director Jenna Lahey.

Molly’s Mustangs have retired Wadden’s jersey number 4, and her family says the team’s moniker is a fitting tribute.

Molly Wadden's family says "Molly's Mustangs" is a fitting tribute to the late 12-year-old. (Courtesy: Jeff Wadden)

"They are fearless and they have a mind of their own,” Jeff Wadden said. “And that describes Molly perfectly."