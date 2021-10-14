Moment of quiet reflection replaces daily prayer at Nova Scotia legislature
The Nova Scotia legislature is replacing its daily prayer with a moment of quiet reflection.
Premier Tim Houston's suggestion to change the rule was adopted today at the House of Assembly.
Houston says the change is about making Nova Scotians feel welcome in the legislature regardless of their race, gender, sexual orientation, language or religion.
The premier says the rules of the house will continue to evolve to ensure all people "feel included."
According to the legislative library, the tradition of requiring a daily prayer dates back to when the legislature first sat in 1758.
The assembly is the oldest legislature in Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2021.
