Moncton-area guinea pig rescue over capacity
For the Love of Guinea Pigs Rescue and Sanctuary in the Moncton, N.B., area currently has just under 70 pigs looking for their new homes and a waitlist of over 20 waiting to be taken in.
“Numbers are still growing,” said founder Jennifer Maybee. “We’ve had about 20 come in from the last time we spoke, we’ve had babies born, we’ve unfortunately seen the loss of some of our older piggies, some of our younger piggies too, which was a little shocking, but overall, it’s been a little crazy.”
On Saturday, the organization held an adoption extravaganza event, bringing 10 guinea pigs out into the community in hopes of getting them adopted.
“If we can free up some space, we can help some new piggies that need a home,” said Maybee.
She says the goal would be to find all 10 pigs a new home and also raise money for a new space so that she can keep up with the high demand in the community.
“The building that we’re ideally looking to purchase is 12x16 and that will be able to move all of the boys out of the house, and then I would only have the girls because I want to keep the girls separate from the boys,” she said.
“One, it avoids unwanted pregnancies if a male decides to break out, and keeping the girls away from the males will keep the males from smelling them, which will make it easier for the pairs of boys to be together.”
Maybee says she’s hoping to raise $5,000 for the new space by the fall.
In the meantime, she is hoping to find loving homes for some of her current residents.
“Do research, don’t go to the pet stores, adopt,” she says, when it comes to people looking to add a guinea pig to their home.
For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police procession escorts fallen OPP officer's body home to Rockland, Ont.
A police procession escorted the body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller from Ottawa to Rockland, Ont. on Saturday. The OPP officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
Liberal strongholds under threat, ballot and leadership support slipping: Nanos tracking
The federal Conservatives have widened their lead over other parties when it comes to ballot support and leadership, with the minority Liberals now threatened in areas that were strongholds for them in the previous election, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
Leafs Morgan Reilly almost scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
Maple Leafs Morgan Reilly thought he scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
Forget hard mode — you can now play these video games on 'Long COVID Mode' to experience what patients do
What if your avatar in Elden Ring had trouble firing an arrow on target or standing up after a rest? A new project is challenging video game players to try experiencing their favourite worlds with an added layer of difficulty: mods that give the character long COVID.
'Very scary': Neighbour in Bourget, Ont. describes hearing shooting that killed OPP officer
A Bourget, Ont. woman is sharing details of a shooting in the small village east of Ottawa that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured, saying she heard multiple shots several times and yelling at the property.
'I disagree with him completely': Rachel Notley says of Jagmeet Singh's oilsands stance
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley says she completely disagrees with federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's stance on oil and gas industry subsidies, because she thinks the economy driving sector needs investment to stay competitive internationally and find innovative ways to reduce emissions.
Haiti at risk of famine as farmers kidnapped, 'extremely bad' hunger fuels tumult
Even as Canadian aid feeds thousands, the United Nations is warning that Haiti's political chaos is putting the country at risk of famine, as farmers get kidnapped and the desperate turn to vigilante justice against gangsters.
Productivity killer: This workplace distraction ranked worst by Microsoft
How much work do you actually do in a day? A new report from Microsoft shows workers spend more time on emails, meetings and chats than doing the rest of their jobs.
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei leaves Canada after expulsion: source
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei has left Canada, days after the Liberal government moved to expel him over allegations he was involved in efforts to intimidate a Conservative member of Parliament.
Toronto
-
Leafs Morgan Reilly almost scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
Maple Leafs Morgan Reilly thought he scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
-
Some Ontarians will receive a one-time payment from the government soon. Here's what to know
A one-time payment could be deposited in your bank account in the coming weeks.
-
Toronto man arrested after allegedly using live python in assault
A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting another man with a live python snake in downtown Toronto.
Calgary
-
'It’s high-flying fun': Calgary hosts 2023 Indoor Skydiving Championships
Athletes from across Canada strapped on their helmets and suited up in Calgary on Saturday to compete in the West Canadian Indoors Skydiving Championships.
-
Environment a background issue in Alberta election but may play role, say observers
Few governments have seen as many environmental dust-ups as Alberta's United Conservatives in their four-year tenure.
-
Investigation into drug trafficking at Drumheller Penitentiary leads to criminal charges aginst 3 people
A Calgary man and residents of Drumheller and Morrin, Alberta, face criminal charges after an investigation by Drumheller RCMP into drug trafficking inside Drumheller Penitentiary.
Montreal
-
City names first housing developer for Hippodrome site
The City of Montreal has named the first developer selected to build at the abandoned Hippodrome site in the Cote-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough. On Saturday, the city said Espace La Traversée was tapped to build between 200 and 250 affordable apartments at the former racetrack site, which closed in 2009.
-
Finance Minister Eric Girard appoints friend to Loto-Québec board of directors
Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette isn't the only one who has appointed a friend: his colleague, Finance Minister Eric Girard, admitted Saturday that he had done the same. Just last week, Girard reappointed his "personal friend" Jean-François Blais to the board of directors of Loto-Québec.
-
Moving day in Quebec will "go well," says Legault; opposition, housing groups say otherwise
The premier is confident things will "go well" on July 1, 2023, but critics fear the rental situation in Quebec spiraling out of control.
Edmonton
-
Officials urge Albertans to make evacuation plans as fire activity intensifies
Officials said hot, dry weather will continue to intensify wildfire activity over the weekend and they're asking Albertans to stay vigilant and be ready in case of an evacuation.
-
Residents evacuated in Leduc County, Devon not affected: officials
An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued by Leduc County at 3:12 p.m. on Saturday due to a wildfire burning west of the Town of Devon.
-
'The province wasn't geared up for this wildfire season': Yellowhead County mayor not satisfied with provincial wildfire support
The mayor of Yellowhead County told reporters on Saturday he doesn't think the province was prepared for this spring's wildfire season.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Sudbury's Junction Creek Festival returns
Hundreds attend Sudbury’s Junction Creek Festival
-
Heritage Railway & Carousel needing volunteers
North Bay waterfront attraction set to open next weekend
London
-
Some Ontarians will receive a one-time payment from the government soon. Here's what to know
A one-time payment could be deposited in your bank account in the coming weeks.
-
Search continue for missing therapy dog
Timber, a therapy dog from Huntsville, Ont., was last seen in late February at a home in Grand Bend.
-
Saunders Secondary School celebrates 50 years
It is a celebration of fifty years of learning and fun at a London, Ont. high school this weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Man arrested in connection to random kidnapping near The Pas: RCMP
RCMP in The Pas have arrested a man in connection to a random kidnapping Saturday.
-
'At a critical point': Manitoba Animal Alliance rescues dog with collar embedded in neck
A stray dog found with a collar embedded in its neck is recovering after the successful efforts of a Manitoba animal rescue group.
-
Ottawa
-
Police procession escorts fallen OPP officer's body home to Rockland, Ont.
A police procession escorted the body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller from Ottawa to Rockland, Ont. on Saturday. The OPP officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
-
Several people displaced by 2-alarm blaze in Orleans
Several people have been forced out of their homes by a major fire in Orléans overnight.
-
One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end
Four people have been killed in traffic collisions on Ottawa-area roads so far this weekend. On Saturday, one person died in a single-vehicle crash on 9th Line Road in Ottawa's south end.
Saskatoon
-
City of Saskatoon considering changes to election process
The City of Saskatoon is looking at modernizing the election experience for residents.
-
'We're resilient': Sask. First Nation still healing after a devastating fire
Members of the Mosquito Grizzly Bears Head Lean Man Band are still recovering after a fire on April 24 demolished an 8-plex home.
-
Former Sask. uranium mine site deemed safe for hunting, fishing, province says
The Saskatchewan uranium mine site at Cluff Lake, operated by Orano, has received the thumbs up to be transferred back to the province after being deemed safe for hunting, trapping and fishing.
Vancouver
-
Retired nurse helps B.C. seniors beat the heat with portable air conditioners
As a heat wave descends over the province, one retired nurse is on a mission to make sure vulnerable seniors in her community have what they need to stay cool.
-
2 early morning Vancouver fires destroy restaurant, evacuate hotel
Two separate fires broke out early Saturday morning just one hour apart in Vancouver, destroying a restaurant and causing a hotel to evacuate.
-
Man and woman facing murder charges for March homicide in Maple Ridge
A man and a woman from Maple Ridge, B.C., are both facing murder charges related to the death of a local man in early March.
Regina
-
'This is a provincial responsibility': Province attempting to extend air tanker coverage to southwest Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan is working to extend its air tanker capabilities to the southwest as wildfires rage across the border in Alberta. However, the province has hit a roadblock in its efforts.
-
Regina police seize sawed-off shotgun, 'slam gun' after reported break-in
Multiple weapons were recovered from a home in central Regina after a reported break-in, police say.
-
Regina woman who called 911 after mom cut Wi-Fi says police tweet doesn't tell whole story
A 23-year-old Regina woman who called 911 after her mother cut off their home’s Wi-Fi connection, said a tweet from a local police officer who responded to the call does not tell the whole story.
Vancouver Island
-
Man shot after ramming B.C. RCMP vehicle, injuring officer
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after an officer shot a man who the RCMP say drove into a police vehicle at the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP detachment, injuring an officer.
-
NDP names Sooke school trustee as candidate for Langford-Juan de Fuca byelection
British Columbia's New Democrats have formally named the head of a Victoria-area school board as their candidate in an upcoming byelection to fill the seat once held by former Premier John Horgan.
-
Totem pole carved by inmates unveiled in Saanich
A totem pole that was carved by more than 50 inmates at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre in Saanich was unveiled earlier this week.