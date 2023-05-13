Moncton-area guinea pig rescue over capacity

For the Love of Guinea Pigs Rescue and Sanctuary in the Moncton, N.B., area currently has just under 70 pigs looking for their new homes and a waitlist of over 20 waiting to be taken in.

“Numbers are still growing,” said founder Jennifer Maybee. “We’ve had about 20 come in from the last time we spoke, we’ve had babies born, we’ve unfortunately seen the loss of some of our older piggies, some of our younger piggies too, which was a little shocking, but overall, it’s been a little crazy.”

On Saturday, the organization held an adoption extravaganza event, bringing 10 guinea pigs out into the community in hopes of getting them adopted.

“If we can free up some space, we can help some new piggies that need a home,” said Maybee.

She says the goal would be to find all 10 pigs a new home and also raise money for a new space so that she can keep up with the high demand in the community.

“The building that we’re ideally looking to purchase is 12x16 and that will be able to move all of the boys out of the house, and then I would only have the girls because I want to keep the girls separate from the boys,” she said.

“One, it avoids unwanted pregnancies if a male decides to break out, and keeping the girls away from the males will keep the males from smelling them, which will make it easier for the pairs of boys to be together.”

Maybee says she’s hoping to raise $5,000 for the new space by the fall.

In the meantime, she is hoping to find loving homes for some of her current residents.

“Do research, don’t go to the pet stores, adopt,” she says, when it comes to people looking to add a guinea pig to their home.

For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.