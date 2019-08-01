

CTV Atlantic





Moncton police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on several warrants.

Codiac Regional RCMP say 26-year-old Feras-Sabar Azabi is being sought by police because of outstanding warrants for sexual assault, communicating with an undercover operator for the purpose of obtaining sexual services, and for failing to appear in court.

Azabi, who is originally from Tripoli, Libya, had been living in Moncton. Police say he was arrested in June 2018, after a sexual assault in Moncton. He was released and was scheduled to appear in court in October 2018.

"He was then arrested in August 2018 during a police operation in Moncton targeting individuals attempting to solicit services from sex trade workers," the RCMP said in a news release. "He was released pending a court appearance in February 2019."

Police say Azabi failed to appear for either of his scheduled court appearances and they issued warrants for his arrest on October 16, 2018 and February 11, 2019. "Police have been following up on several leads but so far have not been able to locate him," the RCMP said.

Azabi is five-feet-eleven inches tall (180 centimetres) and weighs 210 pounds (95 kilograms). He has black hair and brown eyes. He is known to drive a grey 2006 Nissan Altima with a Quebec licence plate K55-MFB. Police say he is also known to use the alias "Vito Brows."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Azabi is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.