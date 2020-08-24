MONCTON, N.B. -- Residents in Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe are being asked to continue their voluntary reduction of water consumption though, restrictions have yet to be imposed.

"The reason being is that, of course, we've had warm weather this summer and our reservoirs of both Turtle Creek and tower dam," said Moncton spokesperson Isabelle Leblanc. "The water was increasing in temperature and we're just afraid that there might be an algae bloom at some point in time."

Earlier this month the city asked residents of the three communities to cut back on water usage to preserve water in the reservoir.

Overall consumption as of yesterday has dropped by approximately 21 per cent.

On Monday the city began a process that could amend a bylaw that allows water restrictions in case of a drought.

"In this case, we're not dealing with a drought, there is water," Leblanc said. "We are working on making sure that both reservoirs are full, but what we're dealing with now is potentially a quality issue."

If the bylaw is amended, water restrictions could be put in place if there is an algae bloom.

Also dependent on the reservoir on Monday were Moncton firefighters putting out a forest fire that began just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Eighteen firefighters were called to the scene and water bombers were sent in from Fredericton and Miramichi.

"We're still working, it's a deep-seated fire," said Platoon Chief Paul Bruens of the Moncton Fire Department."Very deep into the ground. We're using Pulaski tools and pumps, because we have the reservoir very close by. And we're applying foam to the deep-seated fire areas now."

Crews worked all day putting out hot spots

Firefighters say the mix of dry conditions, heat, and lack of rain is concerning.

"It's extreme conditions in the woods throughout New Brunswick right now," Bruens said. "So we're asking people to be very careful and be very cautious in the woods if they travel."

Back at the reservoir, city workers are keeping a close eye on the water to decide whether or not restrictions will need to be put in place.