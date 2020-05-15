MONCTON, N.B. -- The bear that was roaming a Moncton neighbourhood was successfully captured Friday and is being relocated, much to the relief of the residents.

Residents had been on edge over the last week.

"This morning, I was going with a wheelbarrow with some dirt into the woods," said Norman Bourgeois."Of course, I'm listening and looking around to see if there's a bear there."

A few hours later, people were breathing a sigh of relief. Word spread the bear had been caught alive in a trap set by the Department of Natural Resources.

The bear was taken away after a week of raiding birdfeeders in the neighbourhood.

"I'm good with it that it was alive," Bourgeois said. "No need to kill him; I think it was just a young cub and it was hungry."

Claudette Bourgeois is also breathing easier and she feels safe enough to resume her daily walks.

"It's a relief -- a big relief," Bourgeois said. "You don't like a bear around, there's a lot of kids and it's not safe."

Sheena Beers and her husband welcomed a new baby into the family Thursday. She's glad they can use their backyard again.

"Especially having two kids, we've also seen a bobcat not too long ago, so there's definitely a lot of animals back there," Beers said.

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources say they will release the animal somewhere on Crown land.

That will allow the residents of this neighbourhood to return to their daily routine without having to look over their shoulder.

People here are saying this was the best possible outcome for everyone involved. The residents here once again feel safe, and the bear will have lots of room to establish his own home.