This month is your last chance to see the Amur tiger cubs at Moncton's Magnetic Hill zoo.

The three cubs are on their way to an opportunity in Ontario -- like many Maritimers before them.

The three cubs: Samira, Luka and Kazimir were born at the Moncton zoo in May.

They're now five-and-a-half months old and ready for a new home.

“They've reached that milestone that we know that they have grown to a suitable size,” said zoo director Jill Marvin.“They're curious, mom has given them everything they need, and they are ready to move on to another facility.”

In November, the cubs will move to an accredited zoo in Ontario, where they'll have more room -- and more opportunities -- to grow.

It's estimated that only around 500 of these Amur tigers are left in the wild in Russia.

Part of their role in Moncton has been to serve as education ambassadors for the endangered species and they'll continue to do so once they settle into their new home.

“The point they're at in their life, they want to explore, they want to see new things,” said zookeeper Sylvain Nowlan. “They're really curious.”

Mama Anya continues to protect her cubs, which were born at around two pounds each and now weigh closer to 50.

The zookeepers no longer handle the cubs one on one, or enter the pen. They're now treated as if they are full-grown tigers.

“Even though they look really cute and cuddly and fun, they have really big claws and their teeth are extremely sharp,” Nowlan said. “They can cause quite the damage if one were to want to even just play with me.”

Marvin says her staff has to be careful.

“They are built as a carnivore to hunt, so they've got great claws to hold onto their prey and a powerful jaw with those great big canines to take down their prey,” Marvin said. “They are not a pet.”

Some visitors were getting a last look today at the tigers, a rare sight they are sad to see leave.

“They're gorgeous,” said Valerie Bateman.“They're healthy looking, they’re bigger than I thought they would be, and it's too bad we have to lose them.”

The Moncton zoo is not releasing the name of the zoo in Ontario or when they’ll be moving there. However the public's best bet on seeing these cubs is before the end of October, because come November, they could be gone any day.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.