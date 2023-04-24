Moncton business owner puts up wall of shame to expose alleged thieves
How bad do things have to be in order to put up a ‘Wall of Shame’ sign on your property?
For small business owner Damien Beaman, pretty bad.
Beaman put up his wall of shame sign a few weeks ago to raise awareness about crime he and others are experiencing on Millennium Boulevard in Moncton.
He's had propane tanks, extension cords, torches, gas jugs and even an excavator stolen from his property.
Thieves didn't get far with the excavator, but it was damaged.
All the losses and the increased security measures have cost him around $10,000.
“These are items that I've already bought and paid for and I have to pay for them again and that's, I think, the biggest frustration for me. It's an expense that I should have had already paid for and I have to do it over and over every year,” said Beaman.
His wall of shame has been a hit on social media and it has received a lot of positive attention.
“I've had fellow neighbours down the street, businesses, local small business owners, come to me, pull in and say, 'Hey, congratulations, good for you because we're experiencing the same,’” said Beaman.
Those neighbours who have also dealt with vehicle thefts and other crimes say they love the idea.
Controls and Equipment CFO Jean LeBlanc thinks it’s awesome.
“I saw that last week. It's kind of nice to see. I don't know if it's taking the initiative, but it's at least making people aware of what's going on,” said LeBlanc.
His business has had a flat-bed trailer stolen and catalytic converters cut off brand-new trucks.
“For local businesses, it’s just an extra cost. We don’t need to go through this,” said LeBlanc.
They have added more security cameras, guards and LED lights to the outside of the building.
"You come in here at night and it's almost like a ball field, it's all lit up," said Leblanc.
Daca Graphics owner Dave Cabel is also a big fan of the wall of shame.
“I love the sign. I think it should be bigger so that it would drive the point home a little bit better maybe,” said Cabel.
Cabel is so fed up with break-ins and vandalism that he doesn’t even lock the doors to his vehicles anymore because he doesn’t want to have the handles damaged.
“We drag all of our tools in every night,” said Cabel.
Beaman has upgraded his security cameras but that hasn't helped catch thieves.
“Anytime the RCMP shows up, basically we get the same question asked to us, 'Do you have a picture of these guys' faces?' and the answer is always no,” said Beaman. “The guys are smart enough to basically either have bandannas and hoodies on so we can't identify them.”
LeBlanc says there’s not much the RCMP can do.
“They can't do anything unless they're caught red-handed,” said LeBlanc. “We give them as much information. We've given them videos off of our camera feeds. If they identify them, they'll catch them. If they don't, they don't.”
Sgt. Thierry Malenfant of the Codiac Regional RCMP said they have members specially trained to help businesses curb crime and he urges business owners and residents to report all break-ins and thefts.
"I hope they do. I know sometimes they might feel, 'There's not much we can do,' but if we don't have this information for sure, we won't be able to do anything. Sometimes it could be the missing link with other thefts in town, so it is really important to report any crime in the city,” said Malenfant.
Beaman has a message for the police and the city.
"If I had a word to say to the RCMP and the city of Moncton, it would be this: Together, let's do better Moncton.”
