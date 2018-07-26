

CTV Atlantic





The Hub City has a little more colour lately, and that’s because Moncton is amping up the message that all LGBTQ+ members should feel welcome here.

“There are sometimes barriers lived by many members of our community who have had their trust broken by homophobic or transphobic instances, certain business places where no one really stood up for them,” said Charles MacDougall of Moncton’s River of Pride.

In an effort to eliminate that adversity, Ensemble, formerly known as AIDs Moncton, is partnering with Downtown Moncton Centre-ville Inc. to promote safe spaces.

“We just want them to know that there are places downtown where that can come and know for a fact that they are safe and feel welcome in a judgement-free zone,” said Michel Leblanc of Downtown Moncton Centre-ville.

Steve Clerke is a business owner downtown. He put up a flag decal in his store window to show his acceptance.

“In downtown Moncton we welcome all people,” said Clerke, a co-owner of Gifts Galore.“Race, colour, sexual preference … it doesn't matter. We all have red blood -- we're all one. So it would be an honour, we would be proud to put the pride flag in our window.”

The initiative is to open businesses' doors as a safe space but what is a “safe space?”

“It's a space where there is a promise from the person responsible for the space to make sure that everybody values sexual and gender diversity,” says MacDougall.

The city made headlines this year when it decided not to paint rainbow crosswalks for safety reasons, but it's a different story across the river.

Although Moncton opted out of the rainbow crosswalks, just a few days ago two were painted here in Riverview. To avoid any safety concerns, both crosswalks are on local roads rather than provincial ones.

And with Moncton's Pride Festival just a month away, safe space supporters say it’s the perfect time to spread a little love.

“We just want people to know that they are accepted in the downtown,” said Leblanc.

Said Clerke: “It’s important to Moncton to welcome all people, all races, all sexual preferences.”

It’s a small gesture that means a big show of support.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.