Moncton city council puts hold on putting retired naval gun in park

Moncton's Centennial Park is home to a handful of former military memories, but a naval gun won't be part of the park's front entrance.

The gun used to be part of HMCS Moncton and was donated by the Department of Defence in 2019.

City councillors voted yesterday to keep the armament out of the park because the timing wasn't right.

Councillor Bryan Butler explained the decision to CTV News.

"It's not that we don't want to put it up at some time, but right now with the war in Ukraine and a lot of Ukrainian refugees coming to Moncton, it's not the right choice to put something up that symbolizes war," said Butler.

The councillor said he spoke with a few veterans who understood the decision and realize it's a sensitive time.

"They understand there's a timeline here and with the timing with what's going on in the world, they certainly aren't upset at all," said Butler.

Bob Dupuis, the president of the Royal Canadian Legion in Moncton said he understands the reasoning behind the decision and isn't upset by council's decision.

"I'm only offended if they want to get rid of it. There are proper places to put it. If they were going to take away things that are already there, I would be offended," said Dupuis. "The people of the city of Moncton should have a say in it."

It isn't just the head of the legion who agrees with the decision.

Moncton resident Robbie Stever said he gets it too with everything going on in the world today.

"As long as it's temporary, I agree with the decision. Once everything is resolved in Ukraine, and hopefully, that will be soon, then hopefully we will see some naval artifacts coming to the park," said Stever.

Dupuis said if the gun can't be placed in the park then he would like to see it placed in a former Second World War naval base site in Riverview. He just wants to see it stay in the Greater Moncton area.