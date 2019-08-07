

CTV Atlantic





Moncton’s Magnetic Hill will play host to a large country music concert on Saturday. Featuring musician Luke Bryan, it’s the first time the venue is being used for a big concert in four years. While there are still tickets available, accommodations in the area are limited, causing concertgoers to search outside of the city.

Stage building for the concert got underway on Wednesday morning in preparation for the event, which will also feature four opening acts, including Sons of Daughters, and Kelsea Ballerini. However, new ticket-buyers looking for a place to stay are out of luck.

"Within minutes of the concert officially being announced, we were a full house,” says hotel manager, Sarah Wiseman. "There's about two hotels right now that only have one room left in the city – and that’s from one end to the other, it’s not just the north end of Moncton, where the concerts are happening, but within the city as well."

The lack of accommodations has people searching as far as Amherst, causing the city of Moncton to respond to the problem by announcing their transportation options which include a $15 per person shuttle service and a park-and-ride option – all to make for an easier commute on the night of the concert. The city notes on-site parking and bicycle access will be available.

Meanwhile, fans’ anticipation for the concert is building.

"He's just fun,” says Luke Bryan fan, Erin MacNeil. “I've never seen him live, but I’m really excited to —heard he puts on a good show."

With over 20,000 concert-goers expected to show up, Magnetic Hill will open its doors on Saturday at 2 p.m.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kate Walker