Moncton considering permanent drop-in facility for homeless
A temporary homeless shelter in downtown Moncton will stay open two more months longer than expected, and it could become a permanent facility.
The province asked the city for an extension at the St. George Street building and it was approved by Moncton City Council Monday night.
A housing-focused, low-barrier, stabilization facility located on Mark Avenue will also stay open until June 30.
Both provincially funded centres were scheduled to close the last weekend in April.
The extension will allow the province to examine the possibility of refining the shelter model and developing a permanent drop-in centre on St. George Street.
Jocelyn Cohoon, the acting general manager of community services for the city, said a need has been identified in the community for a drop-in centre that provides services to vulnerable individuals.
“We really are looking forward to working with the province to develop a more robust strategy to determine what that facility could look like long term and bringing some recommendations for council's consideration,” said Cohoon.
Department of Social Development spokesperson Rebecca Howland said a closure of the St. George Street shelter could have resulted in a number of people left without any options for housing.
“The province understands the vital role these resources play in the housing continuum and has been working closely with multiple partners - including the City of Moncton - to ensure those experiencing homelessness continue to receive the correct supports to meet their needs,” said Howland in an email. “These efforts include working collaboratively on a robust strategy around housing and shelters.”
Howland confirmed Social Development and its partners are exploring a permanent drop-in facility.
“This would enable a location for individuals to visit, socialize and receive support services,” said Howland.
The City of Moncton sent a letter to the business community in the St. George Street area updating them on the situation and the actions being taken on social issues.
Some additional measures being implemented by the city include improvements to site security, safety and esthetics are being put into place on the city-owned building and its property.
On-site security at 473 St George St. will be maintained 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 11 security cameras will be installed along St. George Street in the coming months.
Deputy mayor and city councillor Bryan Butler isn’t sure a drop-in centre is right for the city.
“We are at that point where we keep throwing money, throwing money and throwing money and we're in the same position we were five, six, seven years ago,” said Butler.
Butler says there are three classes of people using the shelters.
The homeless, people dealing with addictions and those suffering from mental illness.
“They all need something different, but we're trying to lump them into the same one. Put them into shelters, put them in drop-in centres and it's just not working,” said Butler.
The city announced Downtown Moncton Centre-Ville Inc. will receive municipal funding to begin a pilot clean-up program in the St. George Street area.
Executive director Patrick Richard said the program will involve major cleanups from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week in hopes of being a better partner to downtown businesses.
Richard says there is some uncertainty among business owners right now when it comes to the extension of the St. George Street shelter.
“They were, I think, promised April 30th it would be closing. Obviously you can imagine the foot traffic, garbage, all of the above in that area. So they are concerned that will maintain right until the end of June,” said Richard.
Cohoon said issues with residents and business owners like open air drug use and garbage is a big concern and the city is trying to resolve those issues while providing assistance to vulnerable individuals who require services.
She was asked if the city considers the area around the shelter a safe one.
“That’s up to interpretation of the businesses and the citizens, but certainly the city is putting adequate resources in place to do what we can to ensure people feel safe and situations are dealt with as they arise,” said Cohoon.
Butler was said the crime rate in the area is higher as far as break-and-enters go, but believes downtown can be a troubled area at times.
“I think it's more, not about the safety, but trying to help these people and trying to divide who they are and how they need help individually,” said Butler.
Moncton City Council also directed the administration of the city to work with the province to come up with a plan for a drop-in centre.
That plan will be presented to city council by May 31.
