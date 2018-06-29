

Most people take pride in having a tidy lawn, but for those who don't, Moncton may not be the place for you.

The city is considering fines for grass that’s too long and is considering a bylaw with a maximum height.

Some think it’s a good idea and the city says it’s a safety issue.

Exceptionally high grass could block visibility for pedestrians or traffic. Staff consulted with other communities who have this by-law in place.

Homeowners will be given a notice with four business days to cut the grass. If they don't, they'll get a warning, if it's still not cut they could be given a fine.

“The fines could vary anywhere from $140 to $2,100,” said,” said Nicole Melanson with of the City of Moncton.“Those amounts could multiply every single day there is no compliance.”

Melanson says however the city won't be too quick with the pen.

“We have to give people the opportunity, they might be on vacation this weekend,” she said. “There are certain flexibilities there based on situations.”

Shirley Steeves says a fine is fine.

“Only way you're going to be able to enforce something is by not complying so the citizen has to pay something,” said Steeves. “So I think it's a good idea that there are fines.”

City workers could also be sent to cut your grass for you. If that happens, expect to get a bill in the mail.

Helen Christopher says she’s divided.

“Seems like maybe they’re butting in,” she said. “It's their property and if they don't want to mow their lawn, it should be their business. But, I can see if you live across the street and it's really unsightly so … I'm sort of divided I guess.”

The by-law was a directive from city council. A similar by-law was adopted in neighbouring Riverview last year.

The city had a first reading of the proposed bylaw Thursday. It must come back for a public session scheduled for July 16 for second and third reading. Should it pass, the bylaw would come into effect immediately.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.