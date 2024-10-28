ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Moncton construction project forces multiple detours in city

    A construction sign near Moncton, N.B.'s West Main Traffic Circle is pictured. (CTV Atlantic/Alana Pickrell) A construction sign near Moncton, N.B.'s West Main Traffic Circle is pictured. (CTV Atlantic/Alana Pickrell)
    Drivers heading to work Monday morning were in for a detour if their regular route includes the West Main Traffic Circle by the causeway bridge that connects Riverview, N.B., and Moncton, N.B.

    Construction at the roundabout is officially underway as they work towards the installation of a new sanitary sewer system at the circle.

    Isabelle LeBlanc, the communications director for the City of Moncton, said in part, “the work is being undertaken to allow for the expansion of the industrial park at Horsman/Berry Mills.”

    “It will help a bit with the flooding we see often around the traffic circle (which is a DTI infrastructure), but the primary objective is not to address that.”

    Currently several traffic changes and detours are in place, including:

    • No access to Main Street from Findlay Boulevard – drivers will have to detour through St. George Boulevard
    • No access to Main Street or Wheeler Boulevard from Salisbury Road – motorists will detour through Edinburgh Drive
    • No access to Main Street from Wheeler Boulevard – drivers will use St. George Boulevard instead
    • No access to Findlay Boulevard or Salisbury Road from Main Street – motorists can use the detour set up on Wheeler Boulevard

    The city has released four different detour maps and one map that highlights the traffic pattern changes overall.

    Signage and flaggers will be in place throughout the project to help control traffic, but the city says delays are expected during the construction period.

    The project is supposed to be complete by Nov. 19.

