Moncton craft fair celebrates Halloween and community

MONCTON -

A Halloween craft fair in Moncton welcomed dozens of shoppers Sunday afternoon.

Off the Wall Eyewear Emporium opened its doors for the Nightmare before Christmas market, which welcomed vendors and the community to celebrate and support local.

Business owner Steven Charlebois says it was an opportunity to combine two of their favourite things - Halloween and community.

“We’re shocked,” he said.

“We’re shocked. Jen put the post out and we had over a thousand people that were interested in it and that’s within like a week and a half so that turned out pretty good.”

More than 25 vendors joined in the fun, including several booths run by youth entrepreneurs.

“There’s a lot of vendors who are doing Halloween stuff, we also have another local business here – SDV Vintage so they’re doing their very first pop up,” he said.

Charlebois adds that the youth weren’t charged for their tables during Sunday’s market.

“They need to have a chance,” he said.

“Everybody deserves to have a chance, especially kids.”

Alex Harris is one of the youth that was set up alongside his siblings.

"It's amazing. It really helps because as youth we don't have money really, so being able to have that opportunity without the risk of losing money that we don't have is amazing,” he said.

"I've never been at such a busy craft fair."

The day was filled with local crafts, costumes from both the vendors and visitors, along with treats for the kids.

People for Animal Wellbeing, the local shelter, also had a handful of adoptable black pets in attendance to honour the spooky celebration.

Off the Wall Eyewear Emporium regularly collects donations for the shelter and invites pets to the store as an opportunity to help find them a new home.

The goal was to provide a fun, busy and safe space for everyone.

"We're really big on being a safe space on top of that so between being a safe space and just having people come in to enjoy themselves. That's our business any day. We just like having fun,” added Charlebois.

For Harris, it was an atmosphere that he appreciated.

“It’s really important,” he said.

“As apart of the LGBTQ community and as a transgender youth, being able to come out and know that I’m safe and know that I’m not going to have an issue here is really important because going out to the public for me and being out, like wearing my earrings and pins and stuff, can be dangerous so to know that I’m safe is really important to me.”

Following Sunday’s success, Charlebois says he suspects there will be more markets planned for the community.