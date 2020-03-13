MONCTON -- A daycare in Moncton closed its doors Friday after it was announced a child at the facility was undergoing preliminary testing for COVID-19.

The test proved negative, but there's growing concern just a day after the first confirmed case in the province.

"I think, at first, it kind of seems surreal," says Moncton resident Kelsey Kliparchuk.

The daycare, housed inside the YWCA, informed the public in a Facebook post of one of their children undergoing the preliminary testing.

The director told CTV News "as soon as we were made aware that the child was being tested for the virus, we knew we had to make a quick decision in order to protect the safety of our children, families and staff."

The testing was done at the Georges-Dumont Hospital in Moncton.

Many residents in Moncton say their main concern is the virus hitting those most vulnerable.

"I think us seniors are more susceptible to it," said Horace Mitton.

Kelsey Kliparchuk is concerned because her partner has Type 1 diabetes.

"Their immunity is compromised naturally, so although I have a strong immunity, I know I have to be extra careful not to pass that on," Kliparchuk said.

Parents are also concerned for their children in the school system.

"Now that the coronavirus is here in New Brunswick, we need to shut down all areas where people congregate in groups including schools, daycares, churches," said Moncton resident Dan Lirette.

Daycare staff say they feel confident they made the right decision to close their doors.