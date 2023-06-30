Moncton detox services suspended due to lack of nurses

A New Brunswick health authority says it’s temporarily suspending detox services in Moncton due to a shortage of nursing staff.

In a statement Friday morning, Horizon Health says beginning Monday, inpatient addiction treatment services will not be available at its facility in Moncton.

“We are committed to reopening the Moncton inpatient detox unit later this summer – as soon as we are safely able to do so – and regret any inconvenience this may cause,” said the statement.

The health authority did not say for how long detox services will be suspended.

Other services at this location, which include opioid replacement therapy and outpatient services, will remain in place.

While detox services are suspended in Moncton, patients will be redirected to other inpatient care centres in the Horizon health network.

